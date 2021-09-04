Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.82. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $460.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

