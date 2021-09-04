Stableford Capital II LLC Buys Shares of 8,718 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.49. 1,412,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,567. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.88. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

