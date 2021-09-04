Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 72,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $873.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after acquiring an additional 135,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after acquiring an additional 40,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 307,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 615,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

