Sfmg LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.0% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 600,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,474,000 after buying an additional 55,824 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,642. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.