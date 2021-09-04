Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,166.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.08. 1,697,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.86 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $136.89.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

