Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Buys 50,725 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,725 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 3.97% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,747,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,146,000 after acquiring an additional 108,834 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,336,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 575,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. 19,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,202. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

