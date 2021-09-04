Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 605 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up 0.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.74. 1,063,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,234. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

