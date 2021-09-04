Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.01. HealthStream posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 23.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $30.32. 71,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,165. The company has a market cap of $956.72 million, a PE ratio of 116.62, a PEG ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

