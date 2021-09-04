CloakCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,683.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $1,683.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001044 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00037959 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00021857 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,694,515 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

