Metal Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $126.39 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Metal has traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $271.63 million and $126.39 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00008296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00282967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00061222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00125103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00182260 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.