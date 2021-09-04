ASD (ASD) Market Cap Hits $282.25 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. ASD has a market cap of $282.25 million and $3.90 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One ASD coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00061222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00125103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00182260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00806720 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

