Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.43. 1,017,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,311. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,383 shares of company stock worth $2,412,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

