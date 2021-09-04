Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE:KL traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,455. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.9% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

