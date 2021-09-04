Financial Life Advisors Takes $202,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Life Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 80,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.07. 16,304,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,382,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

