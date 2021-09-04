Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VOE traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,432. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

