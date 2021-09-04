$239.04 Million in Sales Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post $239.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.72 million and the lowest is $236.99 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $968.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.47 million to $972.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

STVN stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 516,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,460. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.