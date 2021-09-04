$239.04 Million in Sales Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post $239.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.72 million and the lowest is $236.99 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $968.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.47 million to $972.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

STVN stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 516,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,460. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

