CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce $82.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.29 million and the highest is $82.30 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $77.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.50 million to $321.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $346.97 million, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $355.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CECE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 82,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

