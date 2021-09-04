Sandy Spring Bank Buys 496 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.73. 636,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.54.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

