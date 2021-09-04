Brokerages Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03. NetApp has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

