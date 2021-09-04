GravityCoin Market Capitalization Tops $15,633.56 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,633.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00066209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00142328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00178993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.70 or 0.07928683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,953.13 or 0.99922334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00813470 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,246,303 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

