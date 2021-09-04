Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce sales of $196.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.40 million. PetIQ posted sales of $162.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $887.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $879.90 million to $893.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $981.39 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

PETQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,791. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $790.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 13,470 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $532,469.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,574. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in PetIQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 3,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,403 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 144,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 196,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

