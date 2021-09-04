Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.17. 815,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,866. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

