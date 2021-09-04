Sfmg LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,076,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,531. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $1,711,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

