Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $20.41 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 2.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $20,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,591. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.71. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.