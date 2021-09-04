Stableford Capital II LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,349 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,603,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,220,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,559,858. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.