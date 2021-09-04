Western Wealth Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.07. 3,917,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,944,652. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.69.

