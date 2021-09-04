Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 659 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 58,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 31,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.60 on Friday, hitting $289.13. 5,287,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,969. The company has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

