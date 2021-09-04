Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 3.09% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 327.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

MMTM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.63. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.80. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $192.29.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.