Analysts Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

BVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

BVN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.50. 1,070,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,037. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

