$690.05 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post $690.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $719.80 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $731.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Shares of OSTK stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.51. The company had a trading volume of 740,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,281. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $98,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,565 shares of company stock worth $550,218. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

