FIBOS Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. FIBOS has a total market cap of $42.37 million and $583,090.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIBOS has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00139826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00176215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.25 or 0.07953995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,886.92 or 1.00094758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.45 or 0.00817531 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io . FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

FIBOS Coin Trading

