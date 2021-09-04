Beacon Price Tops $0.68 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. Beacon has a market cap of $1.22 million and $3,375.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018832 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000715 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.