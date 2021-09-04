Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 187,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
