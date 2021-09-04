Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 976 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $733.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,271,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,539. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $685.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.07, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,232,477 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

