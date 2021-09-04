Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Shares of PLD opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

