rhino investment partners Inc Buys 28,921 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 430.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares during the quarter. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.47% of First Community worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 71.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 34.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 74.1% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 37.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.29. 2,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. First Community Co. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Community Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

