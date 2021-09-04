rhino investment partners Inc Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,991 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina makes up approximately 1.8% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth about $1,845,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ PEBK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

