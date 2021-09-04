AAF Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.12 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AAF Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.85. 5,274,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,926. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

