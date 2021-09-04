Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.3% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,418,000 after buying an additional 117,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.87. 743,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,265. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.41 and its 200 day moving average is $153.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.