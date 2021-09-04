Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 63.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.78. 414,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,543. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $229.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.15.

