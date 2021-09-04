Stableford Capital II LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.1% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.9% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 21,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.4% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,805. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $335.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

