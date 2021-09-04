KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Torray LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

