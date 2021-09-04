Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.33. 1,566,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.19 and its 200-day moving average is $291.97. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $344.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

