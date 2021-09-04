Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,566. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

