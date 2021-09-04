Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,954. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

