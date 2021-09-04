HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,605 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $57,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,793 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $218.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

