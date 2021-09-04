Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 7,728 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 301,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $53.43. 11,073,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,971. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.