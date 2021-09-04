Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after buying an additional 3,870,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $85,821,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.87. 1,094,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,769. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.