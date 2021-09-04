SuperRare Price Tops $1.69 on Exchanges (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. SuperRare has a market cap of $171.60 million and approximately $14.56 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperRare has traded 42.3% lower against the US dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00061368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00125779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00185527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.00806964 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

