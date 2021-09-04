Bridge Mutual Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $39.37 million and approximately $330,779.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,818,805 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

